Whatcom detectives arrest man for over 15 child sex crimes

Detectives from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man for over 15 child sex crimes on Thursday.

In February of 2023, WCSO took over an investigation into a man’s history of sexually assaulting minors.

Detectives say they uncovered a pattern of abuse that took place between 2002 and 2009 which involved multiple minors with the same suspect.

When detectives went to the 31-year-old man’s house, he admitted to sexually assaulting the children.

He was then arrested for the following crimes:

Three counts of Rape of a Child 1st Degree

Attempted Rape of a Child 1st Degree

Seven Counts of Child Molestation 1st Degree

Rape 2nd Degree

Three counts of Indecent Liberties

Assault 2nd Degree w/Sexual Motivation

Incest 1st Degree

Intimidating a Witness

Rape of a Child 2nd Degree

Attempted Rape of a Child 2nd Degree

Rape of a Child 3rd Degree

Attempted Rape of a Child 3rd Degree

Child Molestation 2nd Degree

Incest 1st Degree

Voyeurism