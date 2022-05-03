Whatcom law enforcement investigating death of juvenile found in Birch Bay State Park

Several Whatcom County law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a juvenile found Monday in Birch Bay State Park.

Trooper Jacob Kennett confirmed to The Bellingham Herald that the Washington State Patrol was called at 1:26 p.m. Monday, May 2, to the state park in northern Whatcom County to help the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine Police Department with the investigation into the death.

Kennett said he could not release any details on the death or the investigation at this time.

“State law actually severely limits what we can release because it is a juvenile,” Kennett told The Herald.

Kennett said multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office and Blaine Police Department, are handling different aspects of the investigation.

He also told The Herald that just because the body was found in a state park does not designate which agency will serve as lead in the investigation.