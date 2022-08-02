Whatcom man accused of raping woman who picked him up after he’d been drinking

A 30-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly raped a woman he knew after she picked him up after he had been out drinking.

Ezra Martinez was arrested July 30 on suspicion of third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Shortly after midnight on July 30, Bellingham police responded to the 800 block of Viking Circle for the report of a physical domestic incident. A woman told Bellingham police she drove to pick up Martinez after he had been out drinking, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Chad Cristelli.

Martinez and the woman began to argue. Martinez then grabbed the woman and raped her, Cristelli told The Bellingham Herald.

Martinez later blocked the woman from leaving, breaking three of her fingernails while grabbing her hand, Cristelli said. Martinez also broke the woman’s comb, he said.

Martinez was expected to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, court records show.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.