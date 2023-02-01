Whatcom man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A Lynden man is facing several felony charges after allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Roberto C. Romero Cordova, 52, was charged Thursday, Jan. 26, in Whatcom County Superior Court with second-degree assault with sexual motivation, indecent liberties and third-degree child molestation, all felonies. Romero Cordova’s second-degree assault charge was amended Jan. 26 to include the sexual motivation allegation, according to court records.

Romero Cordova remains incarcerated in the Whatcom County Work Center on Division Street in lieu of $50,000 bail or a $5,000 cash alternative, court and jail records show.

Romero Cordova’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3.

On Jan. 19, a 14-year-old girl called 911 to report that Romero Cordova attempted to sexually assault her, according to court records.

During an interview with Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the girl told them Romero Cordova, who is known to her, asked her to show him her computer while they were both at a house in Lynden, the court records state.

The girl told deputies Romero Cordova asked her why she didn’t like him hugging her, before he grabbed her by her waist. The girl said she tried to pull away and that she did not want to be touched, but that Romero Cordova grabbed her by her neck and waist before pinning her down, the court records state.

The girl told deputies Romero Cordova strangled her to the point she couldn’t breathe and her vision became blurry. She said she punched Romero Cordova around three times in the face and he responded that the girl was making him fall in love, according to court records.

The girl told deputies Romero Cordova then molested her and said sexually explicit and graphic things he wanted to do to her, the court records state.

The teenager told deputies Romero Cordova asked her to shake hands and “advised they were still ‘friends’” after the girl was able to get away, the records show. The girl told deputies she tried to scream for help, but couldn’t because Romero Cordova was much stronger than her, the records state.

When deputies spoke to the girl’s mother, she said she had received a call from Romero Cordova, whom she knows. The mother told deputies that Romero Cordova told her he put his arm around the 14-year-old girl, hugged her and said sexually explicit and graphic things he wanted to do with the girl. Romero Cordova allegedly told the girl’s mother that the girl had slapped him in response, the court records state.

The girl’s mother told deputies she thought Romero Cordova “was joking as he likes to joke,” according to court records.

A sexual assault protection order has been put in place between the girl and Romero Cordova, the court records show.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.