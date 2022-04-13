Whatcom man allegedly breaks into home, steals medication from a safe and cuts victim

A Whatcom County man is suspected of breaking into a Birch Bay home of a victim he is suspected of assaulting before, punching her, stealing her medication from a safe and cutting her with a knife Tuesday evening.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Joshua James Hayward, 34, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, April 12, on suspicion of numerous charges including first-degree robbery (domestic violence), second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree burglary (domestic violence) and third-degree theft (domestic violence).

Deputies were called to the report of an assault with a knife at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Harborview Road, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

The suspect, who was later identified as Hayward, left before deputies arrived, but witnesses reported seeing him walking westbound on Harborview Drive still covered in blood, Slater reported.

The victim told deputies that Hayward attempted to enter the house through windows and then forced his way in through a locked screen door, according to Slater.

Once inside the house, Hayward punched the victim in the head, then went to the bedroom and starting going through her property, Slater reported. The victim followed Hayward into the bedroom, and Hayward reportedly punched her several more times in the head.

Hayward then struck the victim with a safe and took her medication from the safe, putting it in his backpack, Slater reported.

Hayward went into the living room, according to Slater, and the victim followed, picking up a knife for protection. The two struggled, and Hayward was able to wrestle the knife away from her and cut her forearm. The victim received medical treatment at the scene, Slater reported.

Deputies initiated a K9 track and located Hayward hiding in a wooded area, and he was arrested without further incident, according to Slater, who added that deputies located a bottle of medication belonging to the victim in his backpack.

Story continues

The victim had an active domestic violence no-contact order against Hayward, Slater reported, meaning Hayward is suspected of being in violation of that order.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Hayward is scheduled to stand trial June 6 on second-degree assault and first-degree criminal impersonation charges stemming from a Nov. 18, 2021, incident. Court documents show that in that incident the victim suffered a broken arm after Hayward became angry and pushed her to the ground. Jail records show he was released on $8,000 bail on Dec. 17, 2021.

Slater confirmed that the victim was the same in both alleged attacks.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.