Whatcom man allegedly stalked and threatened victim, calling 30 times in a half hour

A Whatcom County man is suspected of stalking after he reportedly made threats and called a victim 30 times within about a half and hour.

Ferndale Police booked Scott M. Wight, 45, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, April 26, on suspicion of felony stalking. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police were notified Jan. 2 after Wight contacted the victim after he or she had told Wight not to contact him or her anymore following a number of unwanted calls, according to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by City of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney.

During that phone conversation, Wight threatened to get the victim fired from his or her job and said he would shoot his or her car, according to Sweeney. The conversation was witnessed by another person.

Wight ultimately called the victim’s phone at least 30 times in a little more than 30 minutes, Sweeney reported.

On March 15, Wight showed up at the victim’s home, where a witness confronted him, according to Sweeney, but Wight left before police arrived.

Four days later on March 19, Wight sent text messages to the victim threatening to release personal information unless the victim agreed to talk to him.

Police forwarded information about the incidents to the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, which determined there was probable cause for Wight’s arrest due to the number and context of the messages and the threats that he made.