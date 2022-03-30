Whatcom man allegedly yelled racial slur and threatened to kill neighbor during argument

A Whatcom County man has been charged with a hate crime after he reportedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill his neighbor during a disagreement last weekend.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 27, booked Todd Eugene Roby, 60, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of malicious harassment, a hate crime in Washington state. Jail records show he was released Monday, March 28, on $5,000 bail.

Deputies were called at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday to Birch Bay for a report of the disagreement after the victim called 911, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents filed Monday.

The victim told deputies that Todd had made threats to kill the victim and that Todd had used racially derogatory terms against the victim, according to court documents.

The victim also told deputies that he and Todd have had disagreements since March 4 over Todd throwing food over the fence to the victim’s dogs, documents state.

Deputies attempted to speak to Todd at his home, court documents state, and he was not cooperative answering questions. Todd reportedly did confirm the March 4 disagreement between the two but denied being in an altercation with the victim on Sunday.

Deputies attempted to place Todd under arrest, according to documents, but he initially resisted, before eventually complying.

While he was being driven to the jail, Todd told deputies that he had applied for a court protective order against the victim earlier that morning.