Whatcom man armed with a knife threatens to kill neighbors and a security guard

A Whatcom County man armed with a knife is suspected of threatening to kill his neighbors and an on-duty security guard near the Birch Bay Village Golf Course and then using the knife to stab the security podium. He later allegedly tried to avoid arrest as deputies arrived.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Scott Brandon Peterson, 50 of Blaine, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, July 9, on suspicion of harassment, carrying/exhibiting a weapon, reckless driving and third-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show Peterson is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies were called at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the 8200 block of Sehome Road near the Birch Bay Village Golf Course for the report of a man, later identified as Peterson, making threats, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Witnesses told deputies that at approximately 2:15 a.m. Peterson told an on-duty security guard that he was going to kill his neighbors and threatened to kill the security guard, Slater reported. Peterson, who was holding a knife at the time, reportedly stabbed the outer wall of the security podium and cut one of the wires to a surveillance camera before leaving on foot.

Peterson also told friends that he was going to kill neighbors and possibly himself, according to Slater, but deputies were unable to locate Peterson at that time.

A approximately 7 a.m., Peterson returned to the security gate riding his motorcycle, Slater reported, and the security guard attempted to block the exit with a vehicle.

Peterson drove around the vehicle and sped away just as deputies were returning, according to Slater, though deputies followed at a distance until they eventually lost sight of Peterson.

Peterson, still on his motorcycle, was spotted at the intersection of Grandview and Vista roads, Slater reported, and it was there that he drove off the roadway and through a gravel parking lot to avoid deputies and a stop sign.

Deputies later located Peterson at a family member’s home, and he was arrested without further incident, according to Slater.