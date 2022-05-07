Whatcom man arrested for allegedly rendering criminal assistance to woman accused of assault

A Ferndale man was arrested Wednesday, May 4, for allegedly helping a Blaine woman accused of assault leave a medical appointment and flee instead of returning to the Whatcom County Jail.

Danny Allen Stroud, 42, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a felony.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 27-year-old Jessica Shockey of Blaine was temporarily released from the Whatcom County Jail to attend a medical appointment per an order from the Whatcom County Superior Court, according to Deb Slater, a spokesperson for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Shockey had been incarcerated in the jail after allegedly hitting a law enforcement vehicle while driving a stolen car in mid-April, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Shockey was taken by correctional staff to her medical appointment and was to return to jail immediately following her appointment, Slater said.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, jail staff were notified that Shockey had walked away from her appointment and her location was unknown. Medical staff told sheriff’s deputies that Shockey left with a person named “Danny,” who was later identified as Stroud, Slater said.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify their vehicle and found it May 4 in the 7200 block of North Enterprise Road, Slater said.

Stroud was located in the front passenger seat and Shockey was allegedly attempting to hide under a jacket in the back seat. Stroud allegedly said he didn’t know Shockey had escaped from jail, but was only giving her a ride to Blaine, Slater said.

Both Stroud and Shockey were arrested without incident.