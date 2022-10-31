Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child

A Whatcom County man was arrested on assault charges after allegedly spanking and bruising a child, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Stanley Vanderpol, 70, of Blaine, was arrested Friday, Oct. 28, for second-degree assault of a child after the victim’s parent showed Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies photos of “extensive bruising” on the juvenile, Slater told The Herald.

When contacted by deputies, Vanderpol admitted to spanking the victim “for a prolonged period for discipline” and stopping when the child stopped screaming, according to Slater.

The victim is known to Vanderpol, according to Slater, but the nature of their relationship was not released.

Vanderpol was booked into the Whatcom County jail and remained in custody Monday, Oct. 31. His bail is set at $50,000.