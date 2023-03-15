Whatcom man arrested after allegedly threatening woman, running from deputies twice

A man twice fled Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies after an alleged assault north of Ferndale Monday, March 13, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Wagner, 44 of Ferndale, was sought after the victim said she was physically assaulted after a verbal fight, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies located Wagner, he ran and hid. When they found him again, Wagner reportedly threatened to harm a police dog and refused to obey deputies’ orders. He again ran, the post said.

When deputies found him a third time, they saw that he was armed with a knife and he threatened to shoot the deputies. He threw a large floor-scrapping tool at the deputies, who then used less-than-lethal pepper ball launchers on Wagner, and were able to take him into custody, the post said.

Wagner was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest. His appearance bond was listed at $15,000 according to online jail records. He remained in custody Wednesday, March 15.