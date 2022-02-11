Whatcom man arrested in area of Thursday’s shooting of 2 deputies booked in Skagit County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A Maple Falls man was arrested late Thursday by the Bellingham Police Department and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

Skagit County jail records show Joel Berck Young, 60, was booked on a hold for the Bellingham Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Bellingham Herald has asked Bellingham Police if Young’s arrest was related to Thursday evening’s shooting of two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The jail records, which do not list any crimes Young is suspected of, reported that he was arrested in the 3000 block of Green Valley Drive.

During Thursday night’s shooting incident, an address in the 3000 block of Green Valley Drive was given to responding officers in unconfirmed emergency radio reports.

Whatcom County property records show Young also is listed as the owner at Green Valley Drive home listed in the Skagit County jail records.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, the Whatcom County Jail log did not show any bookings that would that appear to match Thursday’s incident.

Two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot Thursday in the Peaceful Valley area of Whatcom County while reportedly trying to break up a neighborhood dispute in which two people were shooting at each other.

A sheriff’s office news release Thursday night said both injured deputies were “conscious, alert and in stable condition,” at St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham. The Herald has asked for an update on their condition Friday morning.

The suspect in the shooting surrendered after approximately an hour and half at 6:02 p.m. and was taken into custody, according to the news release, which did not include the suspect’s name.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood dispute in the Peaceful Valley area at approximately 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Slater reported. They arrived on scene and reportedly tried to speak with a man who had a shotgun.

As they attempted to speak from the street with the man, both deputies were shot.

The investigation remains active, according to the release, which added that the sheriff’s office has requested that the Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team take over the investigation.