Whatcom man arrested on warrants for former assault, weapon-brandishing

A Whatcom County man with a history of criminal activity was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on warrants for some of those charges.

Alexander Edward Reed, 31, was arrested on warrants for alleged assault, harassment, weapons brandishing and property damage, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Reed was issued criminal citations or booked into jail at least three other times since 2021, according to Murphy.

Bellingham police arrested Reed on May 30, 2021, for allegedly causing property damage and punching an employee at the Whatcom Transportation Authority Bellingham Terminal in the 200 block of E. Magnolia Street, Murphy told The Herald.

Bellingham police arrested Reed again on July 30, 2022, after Bellingham firefighters responded to a welfare check in the 300 block of 36th Street. Reed allegedly threatened to stab the three responding firefighters before brandishing a knife and throwing the blade at the firetruck, causing damage, according to Murphy.

Bellingham police criminally cited Reed on January 17 in north Bellingham for allegedly keying a car that did not belong to him, Murphy said.

Bellingham police also arrested Reed in January of 2019 for allegedly carrying a handgun and pointing it at three people, including an officer, in the Sunset Square shopping center.

On Thursday, Feb, 9, 2023, Bellingham police were responding to a theft report at the Bellis Fair Mall Thursday night where Reed was considered a suspect, though police did not have sufficient evidence to arrest Reed for the theft, Murphy told The Herald.

The officers then arrested Reed after determining he had several warrants for the other alleged crimes.

Reed is in custody at the Whatcom County Jail, according to state jail records.