Whatcom man awaiting trial for explosives and firearm charges allegedly threatens witness

A Whatcom County man awaiting trial on a dozen explosives and firearms charges is suspected of threatening and intimidating a witness into helping him get charges against him dropped.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Robert Kent Chase, 59, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Sept. 15, on suspicion of charges including intimidating a witness and witness tampering, and jail records show Chase is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Chase is scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 7 on three counts of explosive device possession, four counts of possession of unlawful firearms, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of explosive license required and two gross misdemeanor counts of dangerous weapon penalty from 2018.

The witness, who said he was a former co-worker of Chase’s, reported he and Chase lost touch until approximately two years ago, when Chase sent the witness text messages about Sheriff Bill Elfo, according to documents. The witness forwarded those messages to the sheriff’s office, and Chase was arrested.

On Aug. 23, sheriff’s deputies began investigating the witness’ claims that Chase had threatened his life if he testified against Chase, court documents state. The witness told deputies that he was scared for his life and believed that Chase would follow through on those threats, according to court documents. The witness also stated he feared Chase would retaliate for him filing a report if Chase got arrested and released.

Beginning June 3 with a letter that was left on the witnesses’ doorstep believed to be dropped off by Chase, continuing with a face-to-face meeting later that day at a restaurant and in several text messages sent over the next 2½ months, Chase threatened to send out information that the witness had committed crimes that the witness said was false if the witness did not help get charges against Chase dropped, according to court documents.

Story continues

The witness reported Chase told him he would “take him out,” and “This isn’t going to end well for you. You know I am capable of it,” documents state.

The witness told deputies that he was fearful of what Chase would do to him and that he has guns stashed and a plan in place in case Chase comes after him, documents state. The witness reportedly told deputies, “If Rob gets arrested and gets out, I am 70% certain he will kill me.”

Pending charges

In 2018, sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents, Lummi Nation Law and Order and members of the Bellingham Police Department’s and State Patrol’s hazardous devices units served a search warrant on Robert Kent Chase’s home in the 2600 block of Cagey Road on the Lummi Reservation.

Detectives found information during their investigation that led them to believe Chase had materials and tools on his property related to illegal firearms and explosives, and that he was suspected of assembling fully automatic firearms and homemade explosive devices.

Two makeshift grenades and one dual-triggered improvised explosive device, or IED, were found, according to the sheriff’s office. Explosive device technicians dismantled the grenades and the IED was rendered safe on the scene.

Two rifles, a handgun, parts and tools used in the assembly of fully automatic firearms, chemicals — including gunpowder — used to manufacture fireworks or explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition and reloading supplies were also found.

Chase has previously been convicted of drug offenses and unlawful possession of a firearm.