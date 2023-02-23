Whatcom man charged with child abuse for allegedly assaulting 10-year-old boy over cake

A Ferndale man is facing felony child abuse charges after he allegedly hit, choked and fractured the elbow of a 10-year-old boy known to him during an argument.

Anthony Douglas Hines, also known as Anthony Douglas Ashe, 43, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 21, with one count of second-degree assault of a child in Whatcom County Superior Court. Hines was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, and made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Hines’ bail was set at $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash. He was still incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, jail records show.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Ferndale police went to St. Joseph’s hospital for a child abuse report that occurred within Ferndale city limits.

Ferndale police spoke with a woman who said she had received a frantic voice message while at work on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from her 7-year-old daughter. The girl told the woman that Hines had hit and choked a 10-year-old boy, according to court records.

The woman told police she left work and went to check on the two children. The 10-year-old boy told the woman that Hines had become upset with him after Hines accused the boy of putting his hand into Hines’ left-over birthday cake, the court records state.

Hines became angry and allegedly pulled the 10-year-old boy’s left arm behind his back and took him to the ground. Hines then sat on top of the child, punched him in the head and strangled the child, the court records state.

The 10-year-old boy had visible injuries to his face, back and elbow, including a contusion, scratches and bruising. It was later determined the boy’s left elbow was fractured from the assault, according to court records.

The woman told police she feared for her and her children’s lives, so she picked the kids up from school the following day, on Feb. 16, and stayed with a family member. She also took the boy to the hospital due to his injuries, the court records state.

Hines was then arrested Friday, court and jail records show.

A temporary civil protection order was also filed and put in place Feb. 17 between Hines and the woman and two children, according to court records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.