Whatcom man held in attack on woman in rural neighborhood

A Maple Falls man was arrested this week during an attack on a woman in Peaceful Valley, Whatcom County officials said.

Daniel Izhevskiy, 30, was being held without bail Friday, Feb. 24, in the Whatcom County Jail, where he was booked Thursday, Feb. 23.

Izhevskiy is suspected of attacking a woman, threatening to kill her, damaging her car, and taking her mobile phone, said Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

“The victim reported that an argument with (Izhevskiy) escalated and while trying to get away from Izhevskiy, he followed her to her car and threw a brick at the car while she was inside of it. He then got into the car through the back hatch and began punching the victim in the head and slapping her face. The victim also stated that Izhevskiy kept her in the car against her will and threatened to kill her,” Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

“Izhevskiy also took the victim’s cell phone. The victim was finally able to get out of the vehicle and run to a friend’s house,” Slater said.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree assault, — all with domestic-violence enhancements, Slater said in an email.

Izhevskiy also was booked on a charge of unlawful imprisonment, but that charge wasn’t filed, according to online records.

In addition, Izhevskiy has outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and eluding police, according to jail booking records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.