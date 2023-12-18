Whatcom man pleads guilty to sexually abusing young girl in Everett and Bellingham

A 37-year-old Bellingham man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl known to him while the girl was living in Everett and Bellingham.

Tyler Johnathan Rogers Johnsen pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape of child Dec. 12 in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Johnsen was originally charged in late September 2019 with one count of first-degree child rape, one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of intimidating a witness. His charges were amended down as part of an agreed plea deal between the prosecuting and defense attorneys.

Johnsen entered an in re: Barr plea to the second count, which stems from a precedent-setting Washington State Supreme Court case that allows a person to plead guilty to lesser charges that may not have been committed in order to take advantage of a plea deal.

Johnsen was taken into custody after his court hearing. He will remain incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail until his sentencing hearing.

A mandatory pre-sentence investigation and report must be conducted prior to Johnsen’s sentencing hearing. Pre-sentence investigation reports are required by law for all people who have been found guilty of sex offenses.

The report, which is conducted by the Washington State Department of Corrections, details the official version and circumstances of the crimes, summarizes victim impact statements and concerns, includes the accused’s criminal history, the accused’s statement on the crimes, the accused’s personal life history, a risk assessment and community concerns. The report also provides a recommendation as to whether inpatient or community-based treatment would serve the best interests of the community and the accused.

Johnsen’s sentencing hearing has tentatively been scheduled for Jan. 25.

The standard sentencing range for Johnsen for his convictions is between three and four years in prison, with three years probation.

The prosecuting attorney is expected to recommend four years in prison, with three years probation, at Johnsen’s sentencing hearing as part of the agreed plea deal. The prosecuting attorney is also expected to recommend a sexual assault protection order be put in place between Johnsen and the girl and a younger sibling, according to court records.

An ongoing sexual assault protection order has been put in place between Johnsen and the girl.

Upon his release from prison, Johnsen will be required to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at 360-734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hot line for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.