Whatcom man reportedly sells gold bar on Craigslist, but it turned out to be a forgery

A Whatcom County man is suspected of selling a gold bar he said he had inherited from his father on Craigslist, but the bar proved to be a forgery and his father was very much alive.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Richard Harry Ederer, 50, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, April 30, on a failure-to-appear warrant for second-degree theft. Jail records show he was released later that day.

Deputies were called on May 26 and learned from the victim that he met with Ederer at the Nugents Corner Market to purchase a 1-ounce gold bar that Ederer had advertised on Craigslist for $1,200, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Ederer had reportedly told the victim that he inherited the gold bar after his father died approximately six months earlier.

After the transaction, Ederer left without counting the money, and the victim then found that the gold bar was counterfeit, documents state. The victim soon suspected the bar to be a forgery and used heat to melt the gold plate coloring off to reveal a worthless metal bar.

The bar, which was marked as 99.9% pure gold, had been cast to appear as if it was a gold bar minted by The Perth Mint, according to documents, adding that a 1-ounce Perth Mint gold bar reportedly was valued at almost $1,900 at the time.

The victim attempted to contact Ederer to get his money back, but Ederer did not respond, documents state.

Deputies went to Ederer’s address along the Mount Baker Highway and found Ederer’s father to be alive, according to documents, adding that the father denied giving Ederer any gold.

Court records show a summons was sent to Ederer on Sept. 23, 2021, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 29, 2021.

Court records also show Ederer previously has been convicted of incest, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, harassment and possession of stolen property.