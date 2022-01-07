Whatcom man reportedly tells police he shot and killed his father in ‘self defense’

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A Whatcom County man told police that he shot and killed his father in “self-defense” after his father pointed a gun at him during an argument late Thursday in Everson.

A family dog also was shot during the incident, according to the probable cause and booking form obtained by The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Ethan M. Knight, 20, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Jan. 7, on suspicion of second-degree murder. Whatcom County Superior Court records show Knight was scheduled to make his preliminary appearance Friday afternoon.

The Everson Police Department and sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, to the 600 block of Prairie Court in Everson after Knight’s mother called and said that Knight had shot her ex-husband, Michael Knight, according to the court documents.

Michael Knight, who was 46 and lived in Federal Way according to Nexis records, had come to Everson to visit for the holidays, according to documents.

Ethan Knight and his mother were in the living room, unarmed and waiting for police when they arrived, documents state, while Michael Knight’s body was found in the master bedroom. Ethan Knight’s gun was found on the dining room table.

Ethan Knight told deputies that he had shot his father and then made his gun safe, according to documents.

Before saying he would not answer any further questions without his attorney, Ethan Knight volunteered that he had shot his father in self-defense after his father had pointed a gun at him, documents state. He also said that after shooting his father, he had taken Michael Knight’s gun and placed it in a nearby bathroom.

As previously reported in The Herald, unconfirmed emergency radio reports at the time of the incident said that the mother had told 911 dispatchers that Ethan Knight shot Michael Knight after her ex-husband pointed a gun at her.

The mother also told detectives that she wished not to answer questions until speaking to a lawyer, documents state, but before invoking that right she told deputies that Michael Knight had been drinking alcohol throughout the day and bothering his son. At one point, according to the mother, Ethan Knight entered her bedroom to complain about his father and the mother had to get in between the two.

Detectives found that Michael Knight had been shot in the face and least once in the left side of his body, according to documents. They also found three spent shell casings near his body.

A family mastiff that was positioned behind Michael Knight during the shooting also was shot by Ethan Knight, documents state, but it was not reported if the dog survived or if the shooting is believed intentional.

According to Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs records, there has not been a murder reported in Everson since 2002.

Denver Pratt contributed to this story.