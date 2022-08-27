Whatcom man saw opportunity in one high school team’s practice, but deputies didn’t agree

In addition to sunshine and the fair, the second half of August in Whatcom County usually brings plenty of excitement, anticipation and the sounds of high school sports teams around the county preparing to embark on their respective fall seasons.

But that innocence reportedly turned into a crime of opportunity for one Whatcom County man, as he allegedly stole nine cell phones and a debit card from a group of high school student-athletes’ belongings while they were in practice.

The Whatcom County County Sheriff’s Office booked Brandon Richard Heggem, 30, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Aug. 25, on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Deputies began investigating the reported theft from the Meridian High student-athletes on Aug. 25, Chief Deputy Rodger Funk told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after receiving a report that somebody stole several phones from the students-athletes’ property while they were in practice on school property.

The investigation led deputies to believe Heggem had stolen nine cell phones and a debit card, Funk reported. Investigators also found that Heggem had traded two of the stolen phones and was violating a domestic violence protection order.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Heggem is already awaiting trial on burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges from a March 31 incident.

Additionally, Heggem has eight previous felony convictions, court records show, highlighted by the conviction for eluding police and assault in 2015 after he led law enforcement on a 100 mph chase on Interstate 5 near Ferndale during which he crashed into a patrol car.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association allowed football teams across the state to begin practices on Aug. 17 and cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, boys tennis and volleyball teams to start practice Aug. 22 in preparation for the fall season, which opens Thursday, Sept. 1 with the first week of the high school football teams.