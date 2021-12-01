Whatcom man suspected of assaulting victim with a broken beer bottle over holiday weekend

A Ferndale man is suspected of assaulting a person he knew with a broken glass beer bottle during an argument shortly after Thanksgiving. The victim was treated at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for injuries suffered in the alleged attack.

The Ferndale Police Department booked Adolfo Alfonso Perez Geronimo into Whatcom County Jail early Friday, Nov. 26, on suspicion of first-degree assault. Jail records show Perez Geronimo was released Monday, Nov. 29, on $75,000 bail.

Police were called at approximately 1 a.m. Friday to the 1900 block of Trigg Road for a welfare check involving a person with a knife and an injured person, city of Ferndale spokesperson Sherry DeJong told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers spoke to the victim, who was visibly injured but was able to give police Perez Geronimo’s name and address, DeJong reported, adding that other witnesses at the scene also pointed out Perez Geronimo’s residence and confirmed he was the person who injured the victim.

Officers called for medical aid for the victim, who was treated at the hospital, DeJong reported. Police are not releasing any other information about the victim, other than they were known to Perez Geronimo.

Police took Perez Geronimo into custody, according to DeJong, and he admitted to fighting with the victim and assaulting the victim with a broken glass beer bottle.