Whatcom man suspected of child assault, allegedly suffocating an 11-year-old boy

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting an 11-year-old boy who was known to him by placing his knee on the boy’s chest with enough pressure that it interfered with the boy’s breathing.

The Blaine Police Department booked Robert Cleveland Crader, 35, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Jan. 26, on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child and unlawful imprisonment. Jail records show Crader was released Thursday on $2,000 bail.

The boy’s mother called 911 at approximately 12:39 p.m. Wednesday to report that Crader had physically restrained her and prevented her from leaving several times that day, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. She reportedly told police that Crader held her to the ground and blocked the hallway in an effort to prevent her from leaving.

The mother also told police that Crader had physically assaulted her son, documents state.

An interview with the son revealed that during December or January, Crader would place his knee on the boy’s sternum to restrict the boy’s breathing for a minute or two, according to documents.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.