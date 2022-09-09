Whatcom man suspected of molestation of 9-year-old child

A Whatcom County man is suspected of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl he was familiar with on several occasions while he was alone with her at his home near Bellingham.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Alex Gray Beesley, 28, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 6, on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and jail records show he was released Thursday, Sept. 8, on $30,000 bail.

The victim’s mother called deputies on April 25 after she reported finding inappropriate photos on her daughter’s phone and asking her daughter if anyone had ever touched her inappropriately, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state. The daughter, who is now 13, replied that she had, by Beesley in 2018 when she lived in the Bellingham area. The mother and daughter now live in Oklahoma.

Whatcom County investigators asked police in Oklahoma to conduct a follow-up forensic interview with the victim, and she reported that while she lived in Whatcom County, Beesley had inappropriately touched and groped her over her clothes while he was alone with her, documents state.

Investigators then spoke to Beesley, who at first denied inappropriately touching the victim, but revealed after further questioning that he had touched and groped her over her clothing on several occasions when they were alone, according to documents. He was 24 at the time of the alleged molestation.

After deputies developed probable cause for his arrest, Beesley turned himself in to be booked into jail, documents state.