Whatcom man suspected of possessing child porn images and video of kids as young as 2

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation reportedly found a Whatcom County man had digital photos and videos of children as young as 2 or 3 years old involved in sexually explicit conduct.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Aaron Sloan Faircloth, 46, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, March 13, on suspicion of possession of pornography depicting minors. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A special agent with Homeland Security was alerted in December of 2020 by a law enforcement version of BitTorrent about a peer-to-peer user possibly possessing and exchanging files depicting child pornography, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The agent tracked the IP address to an address in Maple Falls, court documents state, and obtained a search warrant on Feb. 5, 2021. During the search, multiple computer-related electronics were seized, including a laptop computer used by Faircloth, according to documents.

A forensic examination of the computer found two images and four videos showing children believed to be between the ages of 2 and 11 engaged in sexually explicit conduct, documents state.

On Sept. 13, the agent was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of the images and two of the videos contained child victims.

A warrant was issued for Faircloth’s arrest on Feb. 2, court documents show, after he was charged with four counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

