Whatcom man suspected of setting fire to car outside Ferndale’s Chihuahua restaurant

A Whatcom County man is suspected of setting a car on fire and breaking into a nearby restaurant early Monday.

The Ferndale Police Department booked Mark William Larson III, 26, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief and second degree burglary.

Whatcom County Fire District 7 firefighters were called to the report of a Vehicle Fire outside the Chihuahua Mexican restaurant in the 5600 block of Third Avenue, according to the Pulse Point app.

Police officers were soon sent to the location after flames were coming from the gas tank, according to information emailed to The Bellingham Herald by city spokesperson Susan Duncan.

While checking the burning vehicle for occupants, officers spotted a broken window in an adjacent restaurant, according to the emailed information, and they saw a person inside the restaurant. Police reportedly recognized the person in the restaurant as Larson from previous contact with him.

Larson had blood all over him, according to the email, and he ran from police when saw officers.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the car fire, police chased Larson, according to the email. Police called for the help of a K9 team from Bellingham, and a search led police to Larson’s location in the downtown area.

Larson refused to comply with officers’ commands, according to the email, but he was eventually arrested with physical force. Larson was reportedly checked by medical staff before being taken to the jail for booking.

Damage to the car was estimated at $40,000, according to the email, while the inside of the restaurant suffered an estimated $20,000 in damage.