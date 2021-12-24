Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting child for years, sharing pictures of her

Ferndale police arrested a man suspected of repeatedly raping a child he was familiar for several years, sometimes while she slept. He also reportedly shared images of the child with another man.

John Charles Sortino, 52, was booked Dec. 16 into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of charges including third-degree child rape and dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police received a referral from Child Protective Services on Aug. 11 about the alleged sexual assaults, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

On Aug. 17, the victim was interviewed at Brigid Collins House, and she revealed that Sortino began sexually assaulting her when she was 7 and continued to do so for several years, documents state.

The victim reported that sometimes Sortino would touch her inappropriately while she slept and that he would take video and pictures of her and show them to her in the morning, according to documents.

During the investigation, police spoke to two people who said that Sortino had admitted to telling them about the alleged sexual abuse, documents state.

One of the people reported that Sortino also sent “provocative” photos and videos of the victim to him, documents state, and Homeland Security helped the Ferndale Police Department investigate that.

Sortino was arrested Dec. 15 at Seatac Airport, according to court documents, and court records show he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 30.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Story continues

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.