Whatcom man suspected of throwing rock at passing truck

Blaine Police arrested a man who reportedly threw a rock at a passing truck.

Anthony Lavoy Tabron, 31, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Jan. 21, on suspicion of reckless endangerment and second-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show Tabron is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

The victim called police to report that a man had thrown a rock at his car as he was on his way to work and approaching the intersection of Third Street and D Street in Blaine, according to a statement emailed to The Bellingham Herald by police department spokesperson Tami Bhachu.

From the description the victim provided, the responding officer recognized it as being Tabron, whom the officer had dealt with many times previously, according to the statement.

The victim reported seeing Tabron standing on the side of the road with his arm raised as if he was going to throw something and then heard something hit his truck, the statement said.

The officer reported an estimated $1,100 damage to the driver’s side door of the victim’s truck, according to the statement.