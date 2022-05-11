Whatcom man suspected of using force to rape woman he knew

A Whatcom County man has been charged using force to rape a woman that he was familiar with in 2019.

The Lynden Police Department booked Josiah Michael Fisher, 23, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, May 10, on suspicion of second-degree rape by forcible compulsion. Jail records show Fisher was released later Tuesday.

The victim on Aug. 19, 2020, reported the alleged rape, which she said occurred sometime between the late summer and early fall of 2019, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The victim told police that Fisher had forced her to have sexual intercourse, despite her telling him no several times and resisting him, documents state.

Officers spoke to Fisher, who told them that the victim was “resistant,” according to court to court documents.

Court documents show charges were filed against Fisher on Sept. 13, 2021, and a summons was mailed. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 8, 2021, and he was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.