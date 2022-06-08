Whatcom man who wasn’t supposed to own guns arrested for drive-by shooting

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A 38-year-old Blaine man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting east of Birch Bay earlier this week.

Shawn Dale Noisey was arrested June 8 on suspicion of drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4600 block of Alderson Road in Blaine, according to a Wednesday afternoon Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Residents in the area told deputies they heard four to five shots in rapid succession and then saw a silver Subaru Impreza drive away westbound on Alderson Road after stopping and firing another shot, the release states.

The vehicle, which had three people inside, was spotted near the intersection of Parkland Drive and Alderson Road and was later stopped by deputies in the 8100 block of Harborview Road, the release states.

Both the driver and the back seat passenger told deputies the front seat passenger — who was later identified as Noisey — was the alleged shooter, according to the release.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun under the seat and a box of 28 9-millimeter bullets on the front-seat passenger floorboard, the release shows.

The driver told deputies Noisey allegedly handed him the gun to stash under the driver’s seat before deputies stopped the vehicle, the release states.

Noisey has 14 previous felony convictions, including vehicular assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree theft, dating back to 2004, the release and court records show.

At the time of his arrest, Noisey was on probation for a previous conviction and is not legally allowed to purchase or own a firearm or ammunition, the release states.