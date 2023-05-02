Whatcom Medical Examiner’s Office rules on cause of death of 5-year-old Ferndale girl

Nearly two months after her death, and after three people were arrested for murder, the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the cause of death for a 5-year-old Ferndale girl was fentanyl intoxication.

Olivia R. Doane died March 8 from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to an email Monday from Deborah Hollis, chief investigator and operations manager with the county medical examiner’s office.

However, the office ruled the girl’s manner of death as undetermined.

Undetermined is used as a classification when the information pointing toward a manner of death is no more compelling than any others, such as homicide, accidental or suicide, Hollis said.

Prosecuting attorneys charged Melissa Ann Welch, 35, of Ferndale; Cody Curtis Craig, 32, of Bellingham, and Michael Wayne Doane, 33, of Ferndale, with one count each of first-degree murder April 7 in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Welch and Doane are the girl’s biological parents and Craig is Welch’s boyfriend, court records show.

All three have entered not guilty pleas.

When asked Tuesday for more information regarding why the medical examiner’s office ruled the child’s death as undetermined, Hollis said she was unable to comment further due to the pending criminal cases.