Whatcom Roundup: brewery starts holiday events; Bellis Fair business expands

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Boundary Bay Brewery kicks off the holiday season

Boundary Bay Brewery and Bistro is starting the holiday season on Sunday, Nov. 26, with Santa Claus himself. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the brewery to take free photos. Boundary Bay Brewery is at 107 Railroad Ave. in Bellingham.

Local food drive after Thanksgiving

Western Washington University’s Western Hub of Living Essentials group will be hosting an all-day food drive on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. The food drive will also be raising money to “help pay for food, period products, toiletries, and other essentials purchased weekly for the pantry. The goal for the day is $1,500, which is roughly what is spent weekly to stock the pantry,” according to a news release from WWU.

Food and item donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the sixth floor of the Viking Union, at 516 High St. in Bellingham. Cash donations can also be given online through the school’s website.

Bellingham Makerspace expands

Bellingham Makerspace, a community space that offers tools and classes for woodworking, 3D printing, laser cutting, sewing machines and screen printing, has now added new jewelry-making classes to its offerings.

The unique space in Bellis Fair mall has also reopened its woodshop area, after it was closed for over a year, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Those wanting to utilize the tools and equipment regularly can sign up for a membership, or sign up for a class that range in prices. Bellingham Makerspace is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at suite 618 in the Bellis Fair mall.

Don’t miss these local events this month

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of November. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia nights, live music and more.