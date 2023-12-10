Whatcom Roundup: Downtown restaurant closes; Boot Barn opens; Bellingham holiday events

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Jack’s BBQ closes permanently

Jack’s BBQ, a chain restaurant with locations in Seattle, Lakewood and other Washington cities has closed its Bellingham location, according to its website. The restaurant did not announce the closure or reason of closure on its Facebook page or Instagram as of Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We thank the people of Bellingham and Whatcom County for their support over the past 2 years,” the restaurant’s website states.

Jack’s BBQ was at 1327 State St.

Boot Barn opens

Boot Barn, a national chain Western clothing and boot store has opened its Bellingham location in Sunset Square, according to an email from Tanna Doyel, Boot Barn’s media coordinator.

The store opened the week of Dec. 4 and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website, and is at 1125 East Sunset Dr., Suite 115, near Goodwill.

A grand opening event is planned for January, according to Doyel.

Trade board games for ice cream

Mallard Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with vibrant flavors in downtown Bellingham is offering a unique trade for a limited time: trade in a board game for free ice cream.

Visitors can trade in a board game for a free scoop of ice cream from Dec. 5-23. The games must be in good condition and appropriate for all ages, according to a Facebook post by the shop on Dec. 6.

Mallard Ice Cream is open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 1323 Railroad Ave.

December events, holiday markets and trivia

Bellingham is full of local holiday events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of December. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia nights, live music and more.

These events are going on this upcoming week:

▪ The Shop Small Holiday Makers Market, featuring 50 local vendors will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. The free event will be at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 355 Harris Ave.

▪ The Pacific Arts Market with over 40 local artisans is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the first three weekends of December. The market is in the Bellis Fair mall at the previous DSW Shoes store, at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway.

▪ The Nutcracker classic ballet show will be put on by Opus Performing Arts at the Mount Baker Theatre for four days only. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. Tickets are available online in advance an cost $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Mount Baker Theatre is at 104 N Commercial St.

