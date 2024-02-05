Whatcom Roundup: New Japanese restaurant opens; Fjallraven coming to Bellingham; events

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Tokyo Monster Sushi opens in Blaine

Tokyo Monster Sushi, a new Japanese and Asian cuisine restaurant, had a soft opening Feb. 1 and will hold its grand opening Feb. 8, according to an email from James Miller, the restaurant’s head chef and assistant manager.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner menus including sushi, orange chicken, miso soup, ramen, yakisoba and bento boxes. Eventually, the restaurant will add a breakfast menu, according to Miller. The restaurant is currently hiring dishwashers, cooks, bartenders, waitresses and hostesses.

Hours until the grand opening vary day by day, Miller said. The restaurant eventually will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 8125 Birch Bay Square St. in Blaine.

Fjällräven coming to downtown Bellingham

Fjällräven, a Swedish outdoor apparel and equipment company, is still planning to open a store in downtown Bellingham, although its opening has been pushed back.

The popular company first planned to open in February, according to previous reporting by The Bellingham Herald. Now the store is expected to open in the spring, according to an email from Claire Sisun, Fjällräven’s communications manager.

No operating hours have been set, but the store plans to create eight job openings.

“We chose to open a store in Bellingham because we know the outdoor community there aligns closely with Fjällräven’s mission. We’ve seen success at our other store locations in the Pacific Northwest so it made sense for us to expand across Washington and further engage with the outdoor community in the PNW,” Sisun wrote.

The store will be at 128 W. Holly St.

NW WA Fair announces fair dates

The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden has announced the dates for the annual summer fair.

The fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 17. This year’s entertainment, exhibits, food vendors, concerts and carnival rides have not been announced yet.

February events, trivia nights and live music

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of February. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia nights, live music and more.