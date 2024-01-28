Whatcom Roundup: New store in Bellis Fair; Bella consignment plans new shop; local events

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

New store opens in Bellis Fair Mall

Miraculous Braidz and Beauty, a braid and beauty salon had its grand opening at the Bellis Fair Mall on Friday, Jan. 26. The salon provides a variety of services, such as teeth whitening, braiding, extensions, face painting and teeth gems.

The salon is in suite 328, across from Victoria’s Secret and next to Pro Image Sports shop. They accept appointments in advance, which can be scheduled online or by calling 323-570-2750. The salon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway in Bellingham.

Bella Consignment plans second location

Bella Boutique & Consignment store is planning to open its second location in Whatcom County next month.

“My goal and dream was to have multiple locations and the opportunity came up in Blaine for a 2nd location. We will be carrying everything as the Ferndale location except for home decor. We are still thinking of adding a kids section but that is still not decided on yet,” Martha Bermudez, owner of Bella Boutique & Consignment wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The clothing and home decor store’s first location at 1887 Main St, Suite 103 in Ferndale is regularly open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new location will be at 625 Peace Portal Dr. in Blaine, and plans to start accepting consignments during the first week of February to open by the middle of February.

Texas Roadhouse update

Two new permits have been filed to the city of Bellingham for a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 4331 Meridian St. The permits, one for racking and one for a walk in cooler were applied for on Jan. 18 and had not been approved as of Jan. 19.

Read the full article and update here.

January events, trivia nights and live music

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of January. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia nights, live music and more.