Whatcom Roundup: Taproom plans new location; bar adds kitchen; fundraiser for Harris fire

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

Tap room plans new location

Overflow Taps, a taproom that serves local beer has announced its third location in Whatcom County. The newest taproom to serve beer, ciders, seltzers, personal pizza and pretzels is planned for west Lynden, according to a Facebook post.

Overflow Taps currently has one location in Bellingham in Barkley Village and one location in downtown Lynden. An opening date for the third location has not been announced.

New fundraiser for Fairhaven fire victim’s family

Tony’s Coffee is hosting a fundraiser to raise funds for the family of Nate Breaux, the late owner of the Harris Avenue Cafe, who passed away during a December fire at the Fairhaven Terminal Building.

As the coffee company had a location in the historic building for over 50 years and worked with Breaux, they designed a limited-edition Tony’s Coffeehouse mug featuring artwork of the Fairhaven Terminal Building by a local illustrator, Brittany Schade.

All of the profits from the mugs will be donated to Nate Breaux’s daughter.

The mugs can be ordered online on the Tony’s Coffee website and cost $18.

Local bar plans to add a kitchen

Cap Hansen’s Lounge has filed a permit with the City of Bellingham to add a kitchen to its bar. The permit was issued on Jan. 8, but no construction or menu has been announced. Cap Hansen’s is at 209 E Chestnut Rd. in Bellingham and is regularly open from noon to 2 a.m. daily.

Tickets on sale for Fairhaven Chocolate Walk

The 3rd annual Fairhaven Chocolate Walk is Saturday, Feb. 10, and tickets are already selling. The event will take participants through 18 Fairhaven businesses who will hand out Washington-made chocolates.

Tickets cost $35 each and include tastings and a collection bag. VIP tickets cost $45 and include the 18 tastings, as well as a glass of wine or champagne, a souvenir collection bag, a raffle entry for a Stanley tumbler, a sticker and a cookie.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance. The event will run from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and will start at the Fairhaven Association HUB at 1106 Harris Ave. in Bellingham.

January events, trivia nights and live music

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of January. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia nights, live music and more.