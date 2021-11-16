One missing, 500 displaced in Whatcom floodwaters; water over I-5 in Ferndale

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A man remained missing Tuesday, Nov. 16, after having been swept away by floodwaters in Everson and some 500 residents of rural northern Whatcom County fled their homes as three days of torrential rain sent the Nooksack River roaring over its banks at levels not seen in more than a generation.

Southbound Interstate 5 opened early Tuesday south of Bellingham after an overnight closure, but the freeway remained blocked northbound at Nulle Road because of landslide debris.

On northbound I-5 at Slater Road south of Ferndale, the freeway was closed early Tuesday because of standing water, and drivers were being detoured, the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted.

Floodwaters continued to rise toward Ferndale on Tuesday, even as rain eased from a three-day Pineapple Express — a moisture-laden atmospheric river that caused landslides and packed gusty winds that toppled trees.

A flood warning remained in effect as the Nooksack River was expected to crest at 23 feet in Ferndale, above major flood stage, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle, using estimates from the Northwest River Forecast Center.

Scattered power outages remained Tuesday, along with school closures, in the hardest-hit areas around Everson, Nooksack and Sumas.

Western Washington University is open and on a normal schedule Tuesday, according to an email from John Thompson, interim director of the Office of University Communications.

Classes were canceled at Northwest Indian College but Bellingham Technical College was operating on a normal schedule.

Whatcom Community College’s campus was closed, but online services were available, according to a text message.

Tuesday’s print edition of The Bellingham Herald could not be delivered to Bellingham because of flooding, the freeway closure and downed trees. Tuesday’s editions will be delivered with the Wednesday papers.

Everson Mayor John Perry said damage assessments were just beginning.

“The number of homes affected by this is unknown at this time, but it’s a significant amount. Many businesses were impacted as well,” he said at the city’s Facebook page.

State Route 9 in Sumas, as captured by WSDOT camera at Johnson Creek, shows flooding from the Sunday-Monday, Nov. 14-15, rainstorm.

City Hall was flooded with about 6 inches of water, and the wastewater treatment plant was inundated by floodwaters and would remain inoperative until the water recedes.

“This means your toilets might not flush and your tubs probably won’t drain. Our water plant is still operational. We are talking with PSE to get a time frame for power to be restored,” he said.

In addition, the Everson Bridge over the Nooksack River was closed until WSDOT engineers can evaluate its integrity.

Perry said erosion was seen near the bridge approaches.

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu issued a disaster declaration Sunday, Nov. 14, for Whatcom County, allowing overtime, expenses and purchases that normally would have required prior approval.

“We are still in the midst of our emergency response, so it’s still early to really get a full sense of the situation,” Sidhu told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

‘Our first priority is making sure that the people who are in the direct path of the flooding are safe and can access the help they need. Our Division of Emergency Management team and Public Works crews are busy doing just that. It will take several days if not weeks to get a true picture of the flooding’s impact. I have reached out to all the mayors to make sure they know that Whatcom County is prepared to assist with any needs that they may have.”

A car in the Marietta area of Bellingham was stranded on a flooded road on Monday, Nov. 15, after a rainstorm hit the region.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a disaster declaration for 14 Washington counties in the Puget Sound region, including Whatcom.

Power remained out Tuesday in Sumas, where the downtown was inundated.

“Due to the high water and many public-safety concerns we will not be able to get power restored tonight. We are hoping that we will be able to restore power sometime tomorrow if possible,” the city of Sumas wrote on its Facebook page late Monday.

“It is very difficult to predict what will happen with the water levels moving forward, but we have seen some encouraging signs of the water dropping slightly in some areas of town in the last couple hours. Hopefully, that will continue to happen through the evening,” the city said.

“(On Tuesday) Tomorrow morning we will be continuing to try and gain access to our isolated citizens and offer help and support as we can,” the Facebook message said.

State Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingam, whose 42nd District covers northern Whatcom County, urged residents to document damages with photos and save receipts for expenses because that information could help apply for local, state and federal disaster aid.

State Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, the district’s other House member, asked residents to avoid parts of the county affected by flooding and to obey road closure signs.

“I have been working since early (Monday) morning directly with the governor’s office and local and tribal governments to expedite and streamline any and all relief to people who are suffering the impacts of flooding,” Rule told The Herald in a text message.

About 280 people moved to one of three shelters at Everson Elementary School, Nooksack Elementary School and North County Christ the King Church in Lynden. The shelters are being organized through the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and run by community volunteers, the county wrote.

“Robust search and rescue efforts began early this morning and continued throughout the day. WCSO’s rescue vehicle was able to reach many residents, and boats were used in places where the water was too deep. These efforts will continue throughout the night,” according to the update.

The storm, which began dumping record amounts of rain on Whatcom County Sunday, Nov. 14, continues to lead to road and school closures.

Both directions of Interstate 5 between North Lake Samish Drive, milepost 247, and Nulle Road, milepost 245, south of Bellingham, were closed overnight due to water over the road and debris slides, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. No detour routes will be in place for these closures, WSDOT noted.

“Tomorrow morning, WSDOT will evaluate the hillside along northbound I-5 to determine the next steps. The issues on southbound I-5 are related to water over the roadway 6-8 inches deep, which WSDOT will work to address during the daylight hours tomorrow. Travelers should not attempt to go around the closures for everyone’s safety,” the Monday, Nov. 15, release stated.

Bellingham, Blaine, Lynden, Mount Baker, Ferndale and Meridian school districts canceled classes for Tuesday, according to news releases from the districts and their websites.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office posted this image of a rescue operation underway in the department’s rescue vehicle on Monday, Nov. 15, in the Everson area after a record rainstorm in Whatcom County.

Nooksack Valley schools are also closed for Tuesday, according to the district’s website. Nooksack, 3333 Breckenridge Road, Everson, and Everson, 216 Everson Goshen Road, elementary schools are open as emergency shelters and were open overnight, but did not have emergency supplies.

You can help community members affected by flooding by donating through Whatcom Community Foundation’s Resilience Fund, the county wrote. A local donor and Puget Sound Energy have made matching funds available so donations this week are matched dollar for dollar, up to a combined total of $115,000. To contribute to the Resilience Fund, go online to https://bit.ly/3Ck86JW.

Lake Whatcom water order

Households that draw drinking water directly from Lake Whatcom are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming it after the recent storm caused a wastewater system spill. Households that have a disinfection treatment system are advised to inspect their systems to ensure they are working properly.

The 4,000 Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District customers or those that get their drinking water from the City of Bellingham are not impacted, according to a release Monday from the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District.

At approximately 6:24 a.m. Monday, the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District was alerted that wastewater was overflowing at its North Point sewer lift station near Sudden Valley due to the failure of both pumps at the station, according to the release. Crews responded and used a tanker truck to limit the amount of wastewater that overflowed, but the volume of how much overflowed is not yet known.

At 10:05 a.m., the district’s sewage detention basin was seen reaching full capacity and overflowing, and discharge flowed across Sudden Valley golf course toward Beaver Creek, according to the release. A tanker truck was again used to limit the release.