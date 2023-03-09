Whatcom sex offender serving prison sentence for child pornography now accused of child rape

A Blaine sex offender serving a 4½-year prison sentence for sending sexually explicit messages to nearly two dozen minors across the United States and Canada has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman when she was a child.

Troy Allan Pike, 34, was charged Jan. 4 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of first-degree child rape. Pike was brought to the Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, March 7, from the Coyote Ridge Correctional Facility in Connell, Wash., where he was incarcerated.

Pike’s first appearance in the child rape case is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

Pike was previously convicted in Whatcom County of two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Two additional child pornography charges were dropped as part of Pike’s plea agreement.

He was sentenced July 6, 2022, to 4½ years in prison, with three years probation. As part of his sentencing, Pike is required to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

After learning Pike was in prison for child pornography, a woman reached out to the Everson Police Department in August 2022 and disclosed that she had been sexually abused by Pike when she was a child.

Pike and his family were known to the woman and her family, the court records show.

The woman told police that sometime between January 2005 and May 2006, when she was around 10 or 11 years old, she was sleeping in her bedroom at a home in Everson when she woke up to Pike sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

When the girl woke up and turned to look at Pike, he allegedly left the girl’s room. A second unknown person was also in the room, at the foot of the girl’s bed, watching the assault, the records state. The second person left when Pike left, the woman told police.

Pike would have been around 16- or 17-years-old at the time of the rape, according to court records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.