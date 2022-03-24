Whatcom sexual exploitation of child investigation aids in arrest of N.H. church pastor

A 2021 Homeland Security investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child in Whatcom County reportedly helped lead law enforcement to the arrest of a former church pastor in New Hampshire on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse images.

Stephen Bates, who served for 17 years as the pastor of the Bible Baptist Church in Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested March 15 after a multi-agency task force showed up at the church with a search warrant, according to a story by the Nashua Telegraph. Bates was arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of child sexual abuse images at the time, but the Nashua Police Department said at the time it expected more charges to be filed as the investigation continued.

The Telegraph reported that law enforcement found two flash drives in Bates’ possession and a preliminary review of them showed they contained “numerous images of child pornography.”

Bates now faces five felony charges after investigators said they found five graphic videos of child sex abuse on a flash drive, according to an NBC Boston story, and the Nashua Telegraph is reporting that Bates will be arraigned in April.

Court documents show that the investigation into Bates began in 2016 and included several different investigations from across the country that pointed back to an IP address associated with Bible Baptist Church, NBC Boston reported. It reportedly began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Nashua police a tip about sexual abuse images being associated with the church’s IP address.

Among the other cases that reportedly pointed back to the church was a 2021 Homeland Security investigation into sexual exploitation of a child in Blaine, according to NBC Boston.

In that incident, it was reportedly found that the suspect communicated via social media with an unknown individual “about their shared interest in having sexual contact with children,” NBC Boston reported. The IP of the unknown person in the communication reportedly was associated with the Bible Baptist Church.

Story continues

That followed similar investigations in Denver, Colorado, and Tallahassee, Florida, in 2019 and 2020, respectively, that also pointed back to an IP address at the New Hampshire church, NBC Boston reported.

Similar tips were also reported in 2017, according to NBC Boston, but not enough evidence was found to pursue criminal charges in those incidents.

Bates was interviewed by investigators in 2017 and 2019, according to a story by the New Hampshire Union Leader, and Bates consented to a search of his computer and phone at the church in 2019.

Bible Baptist Church took down its website and on March 18 replaced it with a statement saying it was “shocked to learn” of Bates’ arrest and “disgusted to learn of the charges that were brought against him.”

“The congregation strongly denounces the actions of Stephen Bates as ungodly, unholy, unnatural, perverted, and reprehensible. We condemn them as completely counter to the beliefs, work, and mission of Bible Baptist Church and the Scriptures we hold so dear,” the church statement read.

The church said it had removed Bates as the pastor and was working with law enforcement on the matter. It also encouraged anyone victimized by Bates to contact law enforcement.

But due to his bail conditions, the church said Bates was still living at the church and would be doing so until the conditions were amended and the church could have him removed.