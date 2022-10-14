Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect and vehicle involved in an alleged shooting during a road rage incident.

Deputies responded to a reported road rage incident about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at in the 1800 block of Slater Road near the Nooksack River Bridge, according to a news release from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon, Oct. 14.

Deputies are unsure what led to the road rage incident, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deb Slater.

But, one of the people involved in the incident, who has not been identified by the Sheriff’s department, told deputies they were involved in a physical altercation with another individual before law enforcement arrived, Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

The victim also reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle before fleeing the scene westbound on Slater Road, according to the release.

Deputies found two bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle but the victim was not injured, the release states.

The alleged shooter is described as a young man in his 20s with dark hair who may have sustained a head injury in the altercation with the victim, according to the release.

The vehicle is described as a maroon SUV or a minivan with a broken driver’s side mirror, tinted windows and a tinted rear license plate cover, the release states.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact Detective Derek Bogle at 360-778-6747 or the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 360-778-6663.