Whatcom sheriff’s office arrests man suspected of attempted murder

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man early Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Whatcom County Jail records show Joshua John McDonald was booked at 12:03 a.m. April 25 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and third-degree malicious mischief.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the sheriff’s office requesting more information the crime McDonald is suspected of committing and the condition of the alleged victim.