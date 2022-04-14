Whatcom sheriff’s office investigating after victim shot outside Ferndale city limits

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and dropped off at St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham early Wednesday.

The Bellingham Police Department was called to the hospital at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, for the report of a person arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the department’s incident log.

Officers quickly learned that the incident occurred outside Bellingham and referred it to the sheriff’s office, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim told deputies that he or she had been shot outside Ferndale city limits, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Herald in an email.

“This remains an active investigation. No other information will be released at this time,” Slater wrote.