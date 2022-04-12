Whatcom sheriff’s office searching for 3 suspects after home-invasion robbery Monday

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two women and one man suspected in a home-invasion robbery Monday night near Blaine.

Deputies were called at approximately 11:30 p.m. April 11 to the 8000 block of Kickerville Road for the report of an armed robbery, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, April 12.

The victim told deputies that two women in their 20s and wearing surgical masks arrived at his home, claimed they were experiencing car trouble and asked to use his phone, the post states. The victim invited the two women into his home.

Shorty afterwards, according to the post, a masked man also wearing a face mask and carrying a gun entered the victim’s home.

One of the women also pulled a handgun at that time, according to the post, and the victim was forced at gunpoint to get on the ground while the house was ransacked and a number of items, including electronics, cash and firearms, were stolen.

The three suspects then left the house, according to the post, and a K9 track produced no results.

“Probable cause exists to arrest these suspects for Burglary 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree and Theft of Firearms,” the post reads. “Their identities, locations and whereabouts are unknown. The investigation is active.”