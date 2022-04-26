Whatcom woman suspected robbing Good Samaritan at gunpoint outside gas station

A woman suspected of a gunpoint robbery a Good Samaritan who had agreed to help her last week outside a Whatcom County gas station was arrested Monday after she and another man reportedly twice attempted to evade police.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Siara Carrazco, 28 of Ferndale, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, April 25, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The Lynden Police Department also booked Aaron Lee Nerkins, 30 of Ferndale, on suspicion of charges including attempting to elude police vehicles, reckless driving, third-degree theft and second-degree trafficking.

A Lynden officer attempted to stop a black car Monday afternoon within Lynden city limits, according to a sheriff’s office release on Tuesday, April 26, but the car sped south on Hannegan. Due to traffic volume on Hannegan, the pursuit was terminated, but the Lynden officers and a sheriff’s office detective were able to follow and a distance.

The car turned west on Wiser Lake Road, and the Lynden officers attempted another stop with lighter traffic on Wiser Lake Road at the time, according to the release, but the car again sped off and that pursuit also was terminated.

Law enforcement continued to follow the car westbound, and another Lynden officer set up spike strips at Guide Meridian, the release states. But the driver of the car, later identified as Nerkins, reportedly spotted the patrol vehicle, turned north into a private driveway and crashed at the end of it.

Law enforcement then arrested Nerkins and Carrazco after recognizing Carrazco from a surveillance photo taken four days earlier during a robbery at a gas station near the intersection of Pole and Hannegan roads.

In that incident, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, April 22, according to a sheriff’s office release on Monday, a victim stopped for gas and was approached by Carrazco, who asked for help to pay for some items.

The victim agreed to help Carrazco, but when he came back to his car with the items she requested, she pulled a handgun and demanded the victim’s cell phone and money. The victim reportedly gave her his cell phone and Carrazco left the area.

Surveillance video at the gas station captured video of Carazzco wearing a No. 43 Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, and the sheriff’s office asked for help identifying her in Monday’s release.