Whatcom woman suspected of shooting at another car while driving on I-5 near Ferndale

A Whatcom County woman was arrested Friday evening after she reportedly fired a gun from her car at another vehicle as both were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Ferndale.

Though the white van driven by the victim, who was known by the alleged shooter, was struck by bullets, Trooper Jacob Kennett told The Bellingham Herald that no injuries have been reported from the incident.

The Washington State Patrol booked Ashley Leeann Phillips, 29, into Whatcom County Jail April 1 on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded after 911 dispatchers were notified by the victim at approximately 7:44 p.m. that her vehicle had been shot at while driving on southbound I-5 near exit 261, Kennett told The Herald.

Troopers found the dark blue Lexus that Phillips was driving on I-5 near the Bakerview exit, Kennett reported. She pulled off the freeway at the Meridian Street exit in Bellingham and was arrested in the Burger King parking lot off Telegraph Road.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Kennett said law enforcement has found:

▪ Phillips and the victim are acquaintances.

▪ There was a previous altercation between the two in Ferndale shortly before the freeway shooting incident. The reason for the altercation was not known, but the victim got into her white van and would not get out.

▪ Phillips then struck the van with an item.

▪ The victim attempted to get away and rammed Phillips’ Lexus before getting onto southbound I-5.

▪ Phillips got in the Lexus and followed the victim’s van onto the freeway.

▪ Phillips was texting threats to the victim during the incident.

It is unknown how many bullets were fired during the incident, Kennett told The Herald, but both vehicles have been impounded for investigation and law enforcement has recovered bullet fragments.