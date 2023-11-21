'It's whatever you believe and how you feel about it': Where to find a psychic in LHV

When Liang Shi planned a trip to Europe, a psychic asked her to add Florence, Italy, to her itinerary. During her two-day visit there, she met her future husband.

“I’m not a believer in psychics,” she said. “But I’m glad it worked out.”

Some believe psychic predictions come true; others do not.

Dating back to ancient times, people have sought fortune-telling to learn what the future holds for them.

Some psychics some see themselves as a therapist or a counselor, while others say they are a channel connecting people’s energy and the universe.

Theresa Fernand, a psychic and tarot card reader, tells reporter Helu Wang some things about her while in a friend's home in Jefferson Valley Nov. 14, 2023.

Theresa Fernand, the psychic who advised Shi on her European trip, said many clients see her when they are going through transitions, like career shifts or family and relationship issues.

“I may not always be right, but I’m never wrong," she said. "It’s not to convince you, I’m here for you from what you get out of it. My mission is to connect with every culture and to meet with people from all parts of the world to understand how they think.”

A session usually starts with clients pulling tarot cards or divination charms before they're asked to open up about what they seek.

Some psychics serve as a medium who brings forth evidence and messages to show their clients that their loved ones, in spirit, are communicating with them. Others also teach meditation and sell spiritual merchandise that “remove negativity.”

Some of the objects that psychic Theresa Fernand keeps nearby during a session in a friend's home in Jefferson Valley Nov. 14, 2023.

Some claim they are born with intuition and sensitivity to see energy on a spiritual level and have experienced the world through extrasensory perceptions.

But many, like Stacey Decea, didn’t make it a career until she reached her 50s.

“It all starts with the sudden passing of my grandmother," she said. "Ten days after she passed, she came to me and visited me. I remember waking up feeling my grief diminish to a degree and I felt better from that contact. Over the next 10 years, everyone who died in my family visited me in dreams. It became undeniable that I can do this, and I need to make sense of it.”

Decea had taken years of courses before she started seeing clients. She offers mediumship readings during which she “brings forth recognizable evidence and messages from loved ones who have crossed over.”

Theresa Fernand, a psychic and tarot card reader, talks about her business while in a friend's home in Jefferson Valley Nov. 14, 2023.

“There’s a lot of responsibility," she said. "You’re working with people who are the most vulnerable. So, you have to deal it with integrity, you have to take it seriously.”

While some psychics consider themselves therapists and see clients weekly or monthly, Decea said she doesn’t see a client more than twice a year.

“It’s not ethical," she said. "I’m not doing counseling or therapy. People have to move through their grief. They can get dependent on mediumship.”

While New York has a fortune-telling law that permits the activity solely for the purpose of entertainment or amusement, it does not require psychics to be licensed.

Theresa Fernand, a psychic and tarot card reader, uses charms as part of her sessions while in a friend's home in Jefferson Valley Nov. 14, 2023.

Here’s a roundup of psychics in the region:

Psychic Consultations, 142 King St., Chappaqua, 914-705-1943

Established in the tristate area for 30 years, Psychic Sandra Landis, a life coach and love specialist, says she is licensed by The American Association of Professional Psychics. She offers to give advise on all issues, including but not limited to love, marriage, business and personal endeavors. Tarot Cards, Chakra Balancing, Crystal Therapy and Aura Cleansing are a few of the tools she may use to bring someone to their spiritual awakening and holistic awareness. She also offers helps to people who have addictions, PTSD, social anxiety and stress.

Elite Psychic of Westchester, 224 Purchase St., Rye, 347-323-9370

Established in Westchester for over 18 years, this psychic specializes in relationships and other social connections.

Mind Body & Energy Psychic Shop, 204 Martine Ave., White Plains, 914-682-3155

The shop offers psychic readings, Chakra therapy, Aura cleansing, and sells spiritual merchandise, including crystals, jewelry, candles, soaps that “remove negativity."

Psychic Awareness Center, 2 East Hartsdale Ave., Hartsdale, 914-391-4391

Westchester Psychic, 1851 East Main St., Mohegan Lake, 914-770-2330

The Open Spirit, 55 Burd Street, Nyack, 845-480-5670

Branded as a center for learning, healing and transformation, its mission is to “help elevate the consciousness of humanity one person at a time.” It offers spiritual growth workshops and sells spiritual merchandise.

Nyack Psychic, 297 B Route 59, West Nyack, 845-405-6900

The psychic specializes in “reuniting love and and providing advice and guidance in all matters of life.” It offers services, including palm readings, candle readings, spiritual cleansing, prayers and meditation.

A Practical Psychic, 167 Tanglewylde Road, Lake Peekskill, 914-672-9741

As a medium and psychic, Priscilla Keresey offers “frank, usable and actionable insight from the sixth sense and the afterlife.” She believes that everyone has a sixth sense and accessing it requires only "dedication to developing a skill, and a dash (or two) of confidence. Psychic mediumship is a skill, not a gift.” She also teaches workshops on developing psychic ability and offers training for mediums.

Stacey Decea has studied with tutors from Arthur Findlay College. Her training was under the guidance of Reverend Janet Nohavec at The Journey Within Spiritualists' National Union Church. She offers mediumship readings and psychic readings. She holds degrees in psychology and social work from Fordham University, but psychological and social work services are not included in her work. She feels strongly that “these professional skills enhance her work as a medium and a mentor.”

Since a small child, Fernand knew she had abilities to see and feel people. She started reading for people all over the world since 2016. She sees herself as an anamorphic catalyst, who helps people "look through a new lens in which to effectively move through and navigate uncertainty through challenging times."

If we're missing a psychic or location that should be included, contact Helu Wang at hwang@gannett.com.

