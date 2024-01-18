‘They should do whatever they have to do:’ Construction set to begin on problematic CR-210 corridor

St. Johns County residents can now say goodbye to some major traffic headaches, as an agreement has been reached to widen county road 210 between Trinity Way and Beachwalk Boulevard.

Action News Jax first told you about extensive traffic issues along CR-210 outside Beachside High School back in August.

Neighbors like Lawrence Lodato told Action News Jax on Thursday, that the traffic has been nothing short of “brutal” most mornings.

“It’s brutal. It’s brutal. It is very heavy in the morning. They do a good job with the high school, the police have that moving in the morning, but you still got that traffic,” said Lodato.

Read: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted a fire on a ship at Mayport

Now, the newly agreed upon terms for construction will widen CR-210 to six lanes, something Greg Caldwell, the Public Works Director for St. Johns County told Action News Jax, should go a long way.

“This has been a high priority for the Board of County Commissioners for the public works they up and for everybody in St. Johns County,” said Caldwell. “Especially with the citizens along the 210 corridor. Something that we’re excited about finally implementing and getting the progress to start.

Read: State attorney: Pastor who whipped 16 students with belt at Orlando private school won’t be charged

While the current $12.5 million agreement is not a signed contract, simply an agreement on the terms of one, groundbreaking is set to take place Jan. 31 on the project, with construction beginning at the start of February and lasting 18 months.

Caldwell says two eastbound lanes will be added to CR-210 to alleviate traffic during construction, with the county also planning on exploring ways to expand the six-lane expansion to I-95, past Trinity Way in the distant future.

Read: Detention center guard accused of ordering DoorDash meal for inmate

Neighbors like Lodato have just one message remaining for county officials.

“They should do whatever they have to do to make it right,” said Lodato.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.