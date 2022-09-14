Take whatever COVID vaccine you can get, says head of EU drugs watchdog

By Ludwig Burger, Jennifer Rigby and Natalie Grover

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -People in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them in the coming months, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview, ahead of an expected autumn rise in infections.

She said different countries across the bloc would likely have different autumn booster campaign timings and strategies, but it was important to remember the pandemic was not over and people should continue to prioritize getting protected.

"My message is have confidence in whatever vaccines are offered to you," she said.

The EU drug regulator initially cleared so-called bivalent shots directed at the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China, developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech.

Then on Monday this week, the EMA recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants..

The go-ahead for the BA.4/5 shot was based on lab analysis, while testing on humans continues, and results from tests of the similar BA.1 shot on people allowed for encouraging conclusions to be drawn for the BA.4/5 vaccine, the EMA said.

In contrast, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration insisted it was only interested in vaccines targeting BA.4/5. Earlier this month, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna secured U.S. authorization for those.

Some health professionals have voiced concern over the roster of vaccines available to people, many of whom are being asked to line up for their fourth or fifth shot.

In an interview with weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Friday, the head of the German association of family doctors, Ulrich Weigeldt, criticised the approval of two different types of variant-adapted vaccines.

"Patients are confused and have a lot of questions about the new vaccines. General practitioners have to spend a lot of time advising patients," he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Natalie Grover and Jennifer Rigby in London, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)