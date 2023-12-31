Whatever happened to the historic Hamilton farmhouse set for demolition?

Butler County MetroParks is accepting bids for an 1875 farmhouse in Four Mile Creek Park.

What we reported: Butler County MetroParks had planned to demolish a farmhouse connected to the famous Hueston family in Hamilton. Susan Antenen, a conservationist and daughter of former Hamilton Mayor Ann Antenen, led an effort to consider other options for the house. At their meeting in April, parks commissioners discussed doing a structural engineering assessment to help determine the next steps.

About the historic farmhouse

The house is at the entrance of Antenen Nature Preserve in Four Mile Creek Park. It was built in 1875 by Robert Hueston, nephew of Matthew Hueston. Matthew Hueston was a Butler County commissioner in the 1820s and a justice of the peace in Fairfield and Hanover townships. He served in the Army in the 1790s and was a purchasing agent for the Army of the Northwest during the War of 1812.

Susan Antenen's family bought the house in 1960 and rented it out for decades. MetroParks acquired the Antenen Nature Preserve property in 1997 and the building was boarded up in approximately 2017, MetroParks spokesperson Katie Ely-Wood said.

Antenen asked the parks board to consider options other than demolition.

Ely-Wood said MetroParks has delayed plans for salvage and demolition to accommodate the wishes of those trying to find an alternative.

What's happened since

MetroParks did a structural assessment of the house in the spring and the engineer said it should be condemned, Ely-Wood said.

An architect who examined the house estimated it would cost about $500,000 to restore it. Ely-Wood said the architect found the house could likely be relocated as an alternative to demolition.

Can you move a house?

There is some precedent for moving historic properties to preserve them. In 2022, the city of Hamilton relocated a historic Hamilton train depot to city-owned property.

Antenen said it would be wonderful for someone to relocate the house.

"It's not fancy, but with love it could be a wonderful house for somebody in the New Miami or Seven Mile area," she said.

What happens next

MetroParks is now accepting bids for the property, with bidding open until 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.

"The board’s decision to sell and relocate the house will give interested parties the opportunity to preserve, restore or salvage the building as they see fit. It will also mitigate the liability and eyesore that the house has become," Ely-Wood said.

Those interested can attend a pre-bid meeting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the house's location at 2385 Treiber Road in Hamilton and walk around the building's exterior.

Ely-Wood said MetroParks is giving the public more time than is required under Ohio law to submit bids, but if the organization does not receive any acceptable bids, the board will move forward with plans to salvage the house's materials and demolish the structure in 2024.

