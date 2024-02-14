Originally, Fiesta Gardens was imagined as Laguna Gardens, a combined showcase for Texas plants, an aquatic performance space, and a promoter of Latino culture in East Austin.

Periodically, readers ask about Austin Aqua Fest.

Why shouldn't they? From 1962 to 1998, the signature event absorbed much of the city, especially in and around Town Lake, now known as Lady Bird Lake.

"Sponsored by the Austin Chamber of Commerce, early Aqua Fests — scheduled during the hottest part of the summer, when business activity slowed down, kids needed distraction and college students and legislators were out of town — centered on watery events for the entire family," I shared in a history of the festival in 2020 in these pages. "These included parades down Congress Avenue and on Town Lake, boating races and skiing showcases, beauty contests and decorated floats, community games and fishing contests, wandering entertainers and craft sellers, food booths and nightly concerts."

Besides the entertainment, Aqua Fest generated its fair share of controversy. Protests over the festival's noisy, smelly boat drag races, for instance, electrified the Hispanic population of East Austin and helped redefine power dynamics in the city.

Some used Austin Aqua Fest events, such as these boat races in 1972, as an excuse to bathe in the sun.

One stray question sent me back to the archives: Before Aqua Fest, what stood at the lagoon with its oddly placed bleachers inside what is now Edward Rendon Sr. Park?

Or to put it another way:

Whatever happened to old Fiesta Gardens,— or was it Laguna Gardens — on Town Lake?

There is no mention of "Fiesta Gardens" in the American-Statesman archives before 1970, when it became an events venue for Aqua Fest.

This really flummoxed me at first. Nor were there any stories about a pre-Aqua Fest role for Fiesta Gardens in several of the Austin history books that I consulted.

My first firm lead came at the website for the preservation architecture firm Clayton Korte, which had presented a proposal for renovating the park complex. "Originally constructed in 1966, the venue operated as a privately-owned tourist attraction on the periphery of a historically Mexican American neighborhood," the website reads. "In addition to the patio and grandstand, the complex included dining hall and shopping stalls surrounding an interior courtyard, botanical landscapes, and a hiking trail with scenic overlooks."

I hit pay dirt, however, when I ran across an excellent story by reporter Juan Garcia posted as part of KUT 90.5's essential "ATXplained" series.

"The lagoon used to be a gravel quarry before it was filled with water from Town Lake," Garcia writes. "When visiting the lagoon, you could see boat races or take a boat tour. The grandstand could seat up to 1,000 people for waterskiing shows that took place three times a day for almost a year."

Furthermore , the gardens were supposed to highlight Latino — the term at the time was Latin American —culture as well as the aquatic activities.

"The complex opened in 1966 and a year later the company shut it down," Garcia writes. "The city bought back the lease for $115,000."

It has been a public park for the most part since then. The atmospheric events room and patio have hosted many a wedding, as well as Austin Pride, Texas Craft Brewers Festival, Hot Sauce Fest and Cinco de Mayo Austin.

What if it wasn't Fiesta Gardens at first?

But wait! I found this historical nugget in the book, "City in a Garden: Environmental Transformation and Racial Justice in 20th-century Austin" by Andrew M. Busch (University of North Carolina Press).

It involves, of course, longtime civic leader Roberta Crenshaw, who was appointed to the parks board board in 1952, and became its chairwoman in 1964.

"The area contained a park that, in 1967, was mostly undeveloped and unimproved open space that was used almost exclusively by Latinos during most of the year," Busch writes. "Crenshaw and board presented a plan to develop the park into Laguna Gardens, a show garden for Texas foliage, and Festival Beach, a proposed site for large public festivals in Austin."

Before it was Fiesta Gardens, the attraction was conceived as "Laguna Gardens"!

That sent me back to the American-Statesman archives, where I discovered that the private group developing Laguna Gardens — I was using the wrong historical term in my searches — was called Austin Aquatic Gardens, Inc.

A May 8, 1965 story explained that the corporate group wanted to run excursion boats up and down the lake. It also described what was being built as Laguna Gardens:

"The gardens themselves are being designed to include flowers, trees and shrubs from every section of Texas. Inside the lagoon area, water skiing shows are planned as well as small flower boats — similar to those of the Floating Gardens of Xochimilco — are planned to take visitors who do not care walk around the garden area by water."

OK, why the name change? That was explained in a Jan. 21, 1966 column: "Laguna Gardens, on Town Lake at Chicon, changes it name to Fiesta Gardens to escape confusion with Laguna Gloria."

Apparently, this town was only big enough for one laguna.

More Austin Answered

What is the worst Austin traffic intersection? Readers nominate North Lamar and Airport

Which Austin intersections do readers hate the most? Other than Airport and North Lamar

Send your questions — or answers — about Central Texas past and present to "Austin Answered" at mbarnes@statesman.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Before Austin Aqua Fest, Fiesta Gardens was known as Laguna Gardens