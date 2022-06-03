'Whatever I want with my guns': GOP lawmaker pulls out handguns during House hearing on gun control

WASHINGTON – Florida Congressman Greg Steube pulled out multiple handguns during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday aimed at curbing mass shootings.

The Republican congressman appeared by video conference from his Florida home, arguing that Democrats are trying to strip Americans' constitutional right to bear arms by restricting the ammunition they use.

"Don't let them fool you that they're not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns," Steube said. "They are using the magazine ban to do it."

The congressman said his Sig Sauer P365 XL comes with a 15-round magazine and would be banned if the Democrats' "Protecting Our Kids Act" passes. The congressman also said the Glock 19 would be banned.

He also displayed his Sig Sauer P226 and Sig Sauer 320.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., holds up his own handgun as he speaks via videoconference as the House Judiciary Committee holds an emergency meeting to advance a series of Democratic gun control measures, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The display of weapons added to the tension of a legislative hearing packed with partisan and personal broadsides over an issue that has deeply divided Ameicans.

As Steube demonstrated his firearms, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas, could be heard cutting into his speech.

"I hope the gun is not loaded," she said.

Steube sharply responded: "I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns."

The congressman also drew criticism from Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

"This is who Republicans are. Kids are being buried and they're bragging about how many guns they own during our gun safety hearing," he said. "They are not serious. They are a danger to our kids."

Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban.



I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman. pic.twitter.com/pH2OIsnlVp — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY.

